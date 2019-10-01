|
|
Edward J. McCool, 86, of Terryville, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Ed was born on Oct. 20, 1932, in Hartford, son of the late James and Aurore (Chamberland) McCool. He was a 1950 graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, a Veteran of the US Navy, having served in the Korean War and a member of the Southington American Legion Post 72. He was a skilled stair and cabinet builder and was the owner of Southington Stair & Cabinet Company. An avid golfer, he was a member of "The Brothers Bill" golf group for many years golfing at the Southington Golf Club. Ed loved to travel and made many trips to his favorite locations of Bermuda, Barbados and San Diego throughout his life.
Ed is survived by his wife, Mary (Gamba) McCool and their children, Steven McCool and his wife, Vicki, of Colorado, Cheryl Sabetta and her husband, Eric, of East Haddam, Keith McCool and his wife, Cindy, of Terryville, Lynn Veronesi and her husband, Tom, of Forestville, Paul McCool and his wife, MaryAnn, of Southington and James McCool and his wife, Stacy, of Southington. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sons, Michael McCool and Edward McCool Jr.; his grandson, Kevin McCool and his beloved daughter-in-law, Emilia McCool.
Funeral services will held be on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m., from Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., in Terryville with a mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Terryville. Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Scott Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Cook Willow Health Center for their compassionate care of our father during his final days. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019