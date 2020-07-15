1/1
Edward J. Morocco
1956 - 2020
Edward J. Morocco, 63, of Bristol, beloved husband of Susan (Couture) Morocco, passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Ed was born in Bristol on December 7, 1956 and was one of three children of the late Eugene and Eleanor (Castagna) Morocco. He was a lifelong Bristol resident graduating from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1974. He had a career in retail with various retailers such as Edwards, Big Y, and Lowes. Ed was proud of his Italian heritage and served on the board of directors of the American Italian Civic Club as well as being a member of the Lenola Society. He was a fan of the Jeopardy Game Show, the Raiders, and the Orioles. He enjoyed his childhood summers at the family cottage at Twin Lakes in Northwest Connecticut and was a devoted husband, proud father, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. The most important things in Ed's life were "great family, great friends, and great food". In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his daughter: Amy Morocco and husband, Richard Szlama of Watertown; a sister: Mary-Anne Harrigan and husband, Thomas, of West Hartford; nieces: Sarah Pandoursky, Christina and Anastasia Harrigan, and goddaughter, Emily Harrigan; and great-niece: Scarlett Pandoursky. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul. Extended family and friends may join the family for a luncheon to celebrate Ed's life, after a private funeral and burial, at the outdoor pavilion of the American Italian Civic Club, 476 Boyden St., Waterbury on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Ed's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
the outdoor pavilion of the American Italian Civic Club
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
July 15, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
