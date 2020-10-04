1/1
Elinor J. (Pragluski) Martinook
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor J. Martinook, 93, wife of Paul D. Martinook, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born on Nov. 20, 1926 in Hartford; she was the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Gryczko) Pragluski. Elinor was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Class of 1944. She was employed by Aetna Life Insurance Company and U.S.F. & G. Insurance Company for many years. She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington, the Powerhouse Gym in Berlin and a member of the Bucks & Does Square Dance Club in Berlin for many years.
Besides her husband Paul of Newington, with whom she would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11, 2020, Elinor is also survived by her brother William J. Pragluski, her nieces, Pamela Bobrowski and Donna Marks, her nephew and godchild, William F. Pragluski and his wife, Carol Conley and several nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a great niece, Sandra West.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington. Committal services will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington. Elinor's family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Julia, Khrystyna, Olga, Irene and Teresa for all their help. Due to the current health guidelines facial masks and social distancing will be required. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved