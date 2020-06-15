Elizabeth Anne (Good) Parenti, 86, formerly of Bristol, widow of Olindo Parenti, passed away at Hartford Hospital on June 13, 2020. Born on March 14, 1934 in New Britain, CT, she was a daughter of the late Truman Dewey Good and Edna Frances O'Leary. Elizabeth graduated from Moody's Secretarial School in New Britain and worked for the former United Bank and Trust Company as an Administrative Assistant. In 1993, she announced her retirement. She was also a longtime member of the National Secretary's Association as well as a member of the St. Gregory the Great RC Church parish. Elizabeth is survived by her niece Rhonda Parenti of Bristol, CT; her nephew Mark Parenti of Upland, CA and many other nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Agnes Good. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 10:30am at St. Gregory the Great RC Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great RC Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, CT. For those that will be attending the mass and burial, face coverings will be required. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.