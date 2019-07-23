Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Elizabeth Mae (Dahlgren) Stevenson

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Elizabeth Mae (Dahlgren) Stevenson, of Bristol, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was born in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther (Johnson) Dahlgren.

Born and raised in Bristol, Elizabeth was a life-long member of the First Congregational Church of Bristol and a member of its Guild. Also, she was a member of the Tuesday Club, WSO, Bristol Hospital Auxiliary, Hillstead Museum and the CT Historical Society. She was a past president of the Auxiliary, and an officer and board member of the WSO, former Bristol College Club, Thomas H. Patterson PTO, Century Club and the Bristol Boy Scouts. Prior to her retirement, she was a teacher of English at Bristol Central High School, doing her undergraduate work at the University of Vermont and her graduate work at Central Connecticut State College.

Elizabeth is survived by her two sons, Arthur Stevenson of Bristol, Bradford Stevenson and his wife, Susan, of Clinton; her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Lane and her husband, Fergus, of Bristol; her 11 grandchildren, Erika Barr and her husband, Price, Todd Stevenson and his wife, Kelli, Melanie Cooper, Andrea Graichen and her husband, Randy, Bradford Stevenson and his wife, Katie, Zachary Stevenson and his fiancé, Linda, Tyler Lane and his wife, Erie, Hastings Lane, Madison Lane, Mary Lane, Kathryn Lane; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Barr, Anna Kate Barr, Parker Stevenson, Brody Hamilton, Jake Cooper, Morgan Graichen, Tristian Graichen, Luke Stevenson, Penelope "Penny" Stevenson, Finn Lane, Matilda "Tilly" Lane.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her son, Todd George Stevenson and her sister, Jeannette Hackling.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church prior to the service between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit Elizabeth's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries