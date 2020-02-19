|
|
Elizabeth R. (Pray) Curcio, 72, formerly of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Bristol Hospital. Born December 1, 1947 in Fort Fairfield, ME; the daughter of the late Leland C. Pray and Ruth E. (Shannon) Zompro and stepfather, Louis Zompro. She moved to Winsted in 1949 and then to Bristol in 1981 were she worked for Bristol Housing Authority until her retirement. She then retired to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where she enjoyed the beach lifestyle. She had an adventurous spirit always smiling and lighting up the room with her bubbly personality. She had an amazing ability to make friends with everyone she met and she is already missed beyond measure. The family would like to thank Bristol Health Care ICU Nurses and Respiratory Therapists for their exceptional care and kindness. Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Lisa LaFrance Miller and husband Jeffrey Miller of Terryville; granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth LaFrance of Terryville; her caregiver and hero, James L. Mayo of Terryville; her beloved dog, Jake; siblings, Diane Dominy of Bristol and Larry Pray and wife Debbie of Windsor; nieces and nephews with whom she had special bonds with them all, Reginald Harrington of Winsted, Nicole Rossi of NY and Alan Dominy and wife Michelle of Terryville. She was predeceased by siblings, Barbara Janse and Susan Plourde. Friends may call on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 11 – 1 PM with a funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be held in the spring at Forest View Cemetery. Donations may be made to: . Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 19, 2020