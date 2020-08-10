Elna Anna (Rindfleisch) Rosenbach passed away on Friday (August 7, 2020) in Bristol, CT. Born on November 17, 1926 in Bristol, she was the daughter of the late Fred Rindfleisch and Anna (Hintz) Rindfleisch. She attended Bristol schools, and worked for New Departure as a shipping clerk before becoming a homemaker and mother.
She was the wife of the late Leonard C. Rosenbach, married for almost 60 years. During their life together, they traveled extensively throughout the U.S, visiting numerous national parks in the course of their adventures. Alaska was another favorite destination. Closer to home, the family spent many, many happy years visiting Cape Cod.
Elna enjoyed reading, shopping (especially craft fairs), and watching her soaps and detective stories. She was a good cook, and passed on many favorite recipes to her daughters.
Most importantly, however, she loved the time she spent with her grandsons, who were the joy of her life. She was so proud of all their accomplishments. The family is grateful that she was able to celebrate both grandsons' graduations, from high school and college, this year.
She leaves to celebrate her memory her two daughters: Susan Rosenbach (who she lived with) and Catherine and her husband Francis (Bud) O'Neil; grandsons: Trevor and Sean O'Neil; several nieces, and her furry companion Moxie. She was predeceased by her husband: Len; and brothers: Gerhardt, Harry and Otto Rindfleisch.
The family will have a private remembrance. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Donations in Elna's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, Newington 701 Russel Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or the American Cancer Society
, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231. Please visit Elna's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.