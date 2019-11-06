|
Elsie Makuch, 97, of Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away on Aug. 30, 2019 in Lecanto, Fla.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1921 in Hampton, daughter of Martin and Louise Van Durr. Mrs. Makuch was the Executive Assistant to Mr. E. Bartlett Barnes, owner and CEO of The Bristol Press newspaper in Bristol. She moved to Beverly Hills, Fla., in 1981 from Bristol. She was a member of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Makuch, in 1979. Elsie was a wonderful wife to her husband, and they enjoyed life fully together.
She is survived by two sons, John Makuch and his wife, Sally, of Palmyra, Penn.; and Robert Makuch and his wife, Jin, of Westport; and four grandchildren, Gail, Jeffrey, Justine, and Jad. Elsie was a loving and supportive mother to her children and grandchildren. As an avid reader herself, Elsie encouraged John and Robert to enjoy learning. She taught them important values of appreciating family and friends, and how to live a life of giving to others unconditionally.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Pastor Karner will preside. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m., until the time of her memorial service. Following the service, she will have a Lutheran burial service performed at West Cemetery in Bristol, where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Stephen J. Makuch.In lieu of any remembrances or flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran School, 154 Meadow St., in Bristol.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019