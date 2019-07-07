Elvira Mannarino

1922 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Elvira Mannarino, 97, of Bristol, passed away July 7, 2019, at Ingraham Manor. She was the widow of Natale Mannarino. Elvira was born in Paola, Italy, on April 21, 1922, the daughter of the late Rafaele and Cherubina Mannarino. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church and the Rosary Society of the church.

She is survived by a son, Philip and his wife Linda Mannarino; two daughters, Carmela Mannarino and Anna Mannarino; and three sisters, Emily Veltri, Jenny Zupi and Millie Sprovieri. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Craig Mannarino and his wife Carolyn, Jodi Hurd and her husband John and Jill Corrado and her husband Scott; and nine great-grandchildren, Abby, Evan, Mia, Chloe, Andrew, Reed, Maia, Cami and Rocco. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bossio, and a brother, Alfred Mannarino.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Bristol Hospital and Ingraham Manor for their compassion and care.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010, or Bristol Hospital, Brewster Road, Bristol, or a charitable organization of the donor's choice.

