Emile (John) Laurendeau, husband of Irene for 72 years, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Bristol.
Born on July 8, 1927, in Bristol, John was the youngest of the late Emile and Cecilia Laurendeau's 12 children. He attended St. Ann's School and developed a passion for sports under the tutelage of his brothers. He excelled at baseball, and was drafted by the Red Sox to their AA level team in 1947. He returned to Bristol and married the love of his life, Irene Malvezzi, on Aug. 28, 1948.
John became a tool and die journeyman at the E. Ingraham Co., then worked for many years at Accurate Brass. He continued playing ball, transitioning to softball with the Industrial League.
John and Irene lived on Priscilla Lane until 1982, then relocated to Sarasota, Fla. They also traveled the U.S. and overseas.
Returning to Bristol in 2007, John volunteered in the Bristol Senior Center kitchen, where he was beloved for his work ethic and good humor. John held a serious love and devotion for his family and Catholic faith.
John is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Carol Berger and her husband Hans, of Plainville; and Laurie LaRue and her husband Paul, of Bristol; four grandchildren: Joshua Berger, of Moodus; Sara Berger, of Hollywood, Calif.; Brian LaRue and his partner Beatrice Santa-Wood, of Queens, N.Y.; and Craig LaRue and his wife Allie, of Avon; and by three great- grandchildren, Zachary and Emma Berger, and Maxwell John LaRue; and many nieces and nephews.
John's family expresses gratitude to the Bristol Home and Hospice Agency nurses. Services will be private, with a memorial service forthcoming in 2021. Donations may be made in John's name to Bristol Home and Hospice Agency, 32 Valley St., Ste. D, Bristol. Full obituary: newbritainsagarino.com.