Emily D. (Dube) Picard, 88, of Bristol, wife of the late Conrad J. Picard, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington. She was born in Wallagrass, ME to the late Joseph and Laura (Bossie) Dube on May 22, 1932. She attended Fort Kent High School and then moved to Waterbury, working at Scovill Brass Works, before moving to Bristol.
Emily worked in the accounting department for the Hartford Financial Services Group for many years, where she won several awards for excellence and professionalism, before her retirement in 1999. She was active with the Bristol VNA, Senior Center and AARP. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook and bake. She was known to be the best host to her family and friends. She never had an empty table for all those who came to call. Emily was extremely devoted to her family, cherished spending time with her grandchildren and was intensely devout in her faith as a long time parishioner of St. Ann Church.
Emily is survived by her sons: Conrad "Andy" Picard (Delise) of Oregon, Douglas Picard of Torrington and Karen Genova Picard of Oakville; Daniel Picard (Karen) of Watertown; a daughter: Tina Sekorski (Joel) of Harwinton; a sister: Madeline Drake; Grandchildren: Brandon, Lauren, Samantha, and Sarah; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Ann Church in Bristol, CT. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Picard family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Emily's name to the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield CT or to St. Ann Church in Bristol. Please visit Emily's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.