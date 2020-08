Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene (Dewey) Simpson has passed away on 8/8/2020. He was the son of the late Eugene Simpson Sr. Eugene leaves behind his mother Cathy Martin Simpson, a sister Jodi Gonzalez and a special niece Breanna Gonzalez. He also leaves the love of his life and fiancée Melissa Donovon. Also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all. Services will be private.

