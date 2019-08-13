|
Eva (Hasko) Kopcha, 90, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Samuel M. Kopcha, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. Eva was born May 17, 1929, in Terryville, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha (Yacknick) Hasko. Prior to her retirement, she was an assistant town clerk for the Town of Plymouth. She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville, and member of the Sisterhood of the Dormition, the church choir, and also was a Sunday school teacher. She loved arts and crafts and her cat, Toby.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Patricia Kopcha of Southbury; her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Loyd Davis of Killingworth, Claudia and Paul Senetcen of Terryville, Melanie and Fr. David Koles of Terryville; her grandchildren, Natalie, Daria, Kristen Sarah, Juliana, Irene, William, and Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Emilia, Thea, and Joshua.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church Saturday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
