Eva M. (LaFountain) Calver

Eva M. (LaFountain) Calver Obituary
Eva M. (LaFountain) Calver, 79, wife of the late Robert Calver, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Eva was the daughter of the late Henry and Velma (Lattrela) LaFountain.
Eva is survived by her boyfriend, Gil Pelletier; two sons, Daniel and James Calver; three brothers, two sisters, two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Eva was predeceased by a brother and sister.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol on Monday, July 15, 2019, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019
