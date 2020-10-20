Evelyn (Evie) Fowler Myers, wife of 52 years to Francis (Frank) Myers, passed away, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was 74 years old. The daughter of the late Kenneth T. and Grace (Salmon) Fowler. Evie was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduated Class of "1964" from Bristol Eastern.
She worked for a period for G.E. Madison Store of Southington as payroll and personnel specialist.
Evie met her husband in 1968 and got married in June. She was a good Christian woman. Taking all her roles very seriously, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She had a heart of gold and shared it with all she knew.
Besides her husband, she leaves 2 daughters, Janet Myers and Michelle (Myers) Cassile. her grandchildren, Kelci Myers and Tyler Cassile, and her Great Grandson, Colton Thomas Martin. She adored all of them with her whole heart. She also leaves a very special niece, Trisha (Fowler) Triplett, whom she and her husband helped raised.
Funeral service will be held October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol. Friend may call at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations can made in her name to Hillside Community Church C/O Necessities Cupboard 435 Broad St. Bristol, CT 06010. www.Dunnfh.com