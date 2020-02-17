Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Evelyn (Benoit) St Hilaire


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Evelyn (Benoit) St Hilaire Obituary
Evelyn (Benoit) St Hilaire, 74, of Terryville, wife of Robert St Hilaire, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Evelyn was born in Waterbury April 18, 1945, daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Seery) Benoit. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Waterbury Ward. Besides her husband, she leaves her twin daughters, Terra Armstrong and her husband Todd of Terryville and Tammie Cantalini and her husband David of Thomaston; her stepson, Jason St Hilaire of Meriden; 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held 10 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Williamson Dr., Waterbury. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -