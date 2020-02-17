|
Evelyn (Benoit) St Hilaire, 74, of Terryville, wife of Robert St Hilaire, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Evelyn was born in Waterbury April 18, 1945, daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Seery) Benoit. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Waterbury Ward. Besides her husband, she leaves her twin daughters, Terra Armstrong and her husband Todd of Terryville and Tammie Cantalini and her husband David of Thomaston; her stepson, Jason St Hilaire of Meriden; 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held 10 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Williamson Dr., Waterbury. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020