Fiorina (Tino) Sanzo, 80, of Bristol, wife of Antonio Sanzo, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 4, 1939, in Chiravalle Centrale, Providence of Catanzano, Calabria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Santa (Cernivivo) Tino. Fiorina was a homemaker, raising her two sons and supporting her husband Antonio. She had a passion for cooking and always cooked with love. She was an avid gardener and loved growing her tomatoes and flowers. Fiorina enjoyed spending time crocheting, knitting, and sewing, but her favorite way to spend time was walking on the beach with her husband. Both she and Antonio were active members of St. Anthony's Parish, here in Bristol.
Besides her husband, Fiorina leaves two sons and a daughter-in-law, Franco and Kristine Sanzo of Cromwell and Massimo Sanzo of Bristol; four grandchildren Anthony Sanzo and Daniella Sanzo, Isabella and Francesco Sanzo, along with several nieces and nephews here in Connecticut and Italy, as well her sister, Giovanna Tino of France. Fiorina was predeceased by her brothers Tony and Dominic Tino and her sisters Liberata, Elizabetta, Maria and Vincenza Tino.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center of CT, 1261 S. Main St., Southington, CT. 06479 or by visiting www.arc-ct.org. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019