Florence (Ploszai) Blakeslee
1925 - 2020
Florence (Ploszaj) Blakeslee, 94, of Forestville, widow of John F. Blakeslee, Sr., died on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) at home. Florence was born in Southington on October 12, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Katherine (Magda) Ploszaj. She was raised in Southington where she graduated from Southington High School. She has resided in Forestville section of Bristol for the past 56 years where she enjoyed entertaining and socializing as well as cooking. Florence is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Darlene and Kevin Ruble of Eureka, MT; three sisters: Agnes Heath, Marian Cavaliere of Southington, and Jean Beatty of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: John Blakeslee Ruble and Hannah Ruble; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John F. Blakeslee, Jr., siblings: John, Steven Ploszaj, Frances Pernal, and Rose Fede, her partner of many years, Stanley Swenton, and life-long friend, Gally Baker. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of CT, 4 Oxford Rd., Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460 or on-line at www.alsact.org. Please visit Florence's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
1 entry
September 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
