Florence (Witkowski) Hudson, 64, of Terryville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley, Plainville. Florence was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Bristol, Conn., daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Ostrowicki) Witkowski. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Shop Rite of Southington. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She loved spending time with her four granddaughters, loved gardening, shopping, and going to the casino. She leaves her husband, David, whom she was happily married to for 47 years; her son, John Hudson and his wife, Susan of Terryville; her daughter, Rebecca Kosikowski and her husband, Lyle of Terryville; her grandchildren, Ashley, Hannah, Brynn, and Megan, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Witkowski.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday morning, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019