Florence M. Kozikowski 92 of Lewistown died Wednesday evening in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. She was born June 27, 1928 in Bristol, CE the daughter of Andrea and Sophia (Acampora) Fusco. She received her education in Bristol and then worked at the Dime Store in Bristol. In May of 1948 she was united in marriage to Walter Kozikowski in Bristol. They lived in Bristol and she was a stay at home mother and homemaker while the children were young and in the mid 1960's she went to work as a cook for the schools in Bristol. Walter preceded her in death in 1981. She retired from the school district in the mid 1990's. She continued to live in Bristol, enjoying travel and her trips to Montana to visit her daughter and family. In 2012 she made Lewistown, Montana her home until the time of her death.
Florence enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, traveling and most of all visiting with family and friends.
She was a member of Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church and the Osia Club both of Bristol, CE.
She is survived by three children sons Walter (Pam), Jr. and Paul (Linda) both of Bristol, CE, one daughter Linda (Mike) Rinaldi of Lewistown, MT; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Committal will be in St. Joseph Cemetery with her husband in Bristol, CE next year, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital, Shrine Crippled Children's Hospital or to the charity of their choice
and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.