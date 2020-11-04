1/1
Florence M. Kozikowski
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence M. Kozikowski 92 of Lewistown died Wednesday evening in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. She was born June 27, 1928 in Bristol, CE the daughter of Andrea and Sophia (Acampora) Fusco. She received her education in Bristol and then worked at the Dime Store in Bristol. In May of 1948 she was united in marriage to Walter Kozikowski in Bristol. They lived in Bristol and she was a stay at home mother and homemaker while the children were young and in the mid 1960's she went to work as a cook for the schools in Bristol. Walter preceded her in death in 1981. She retired from the school district in the mid 1990's. She continued to live in Bristol, enjoying travel and her trips to Montana to visit her daughter and family. In 2012 she made Lewistown, Montana her home until the time of her death.
Florence enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, traveling and most of all visiting with family and friends.
She was a member of Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church and the Osia Club both of Bristol, CE.
She is survived by three children sons Walter (Pam), Jr. and Paul (Linda) both of Bristol, CE, one daughter Linda (Mike) Rinaldi of Lewistown, MT; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Committal will be in St. Joseph Cemetery with her husband in Bristol, CE next year, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital, Shrine Crippled Children's Hospital or to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloyd Funeral Home
209 Third Avenue North
Lewistown, MT 59457-0118
(406) 538-8711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cloyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved