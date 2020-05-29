Frances (Perfetto) Fiorillo
1930 - 2020
Frances (Perfetto) Fiorillo, 89, beloved wife of the late John L. Fiorillo, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at The Summit at Plantsville. Frances was born in Southington on July 17, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Gennaro and Agnes (DiCaprio) Perfetto.
She was a longtime Bristol resident and a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Church attending at St. Anthony Church. She retired from Lake Eyelet in Southington. She enjoyed boating, RVing and going to Florida and Assateague Island, Maryland.
Frances is survived by her sister: Mary Bouchard of Plantsville, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother: Salvatore Perfetto; her sister: Antoinette Vaccarelli; her brother-in-law: Lawrence Bouchard; and her sister-in-law: Margaret Perfetto.
Her family would like to extend very special thanks to the staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their kindness and compassion shown to Frances.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Fiorillo family. Please visit Frances' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
May 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
