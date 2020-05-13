|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Lucille (Vasalavage) Girouard, beloved wife, mother and grandmother announces her passing on May 11, 2020 at age 84 due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease and passed peacefully at Meriden Center. Frances was born at Bristol Hospital on October 4, 1935 to Frank and Anna (Gnitzcavich) Vasalavage, the younger of two sisters. She attended Bristol Grammar schools and Bristol High School. After high school, Frances worked at First National Stores, and soon after married John Girouard on January 29, 1955. They raised their three children in Terryville (CT). Frances went back to work as the children got older, working at Gedney Electric for most of her adult life, then Federal Hill Surgical Group as a secretary and finally in the dining center of the Harry S. Fisher School system after retirement. Frances was always hard working, committed to her family and incredibly active. She especially enjoyed walking, hiking and running, participating in a number of local races, and proudly winning her age category, working out at the gym and taking yoga classes. Frances also loved animals and was an exceptionally skilled Scrabble player and crossword puzzler. She also enjoyed traveling and seeing America, but particularly loved meeting people and making new friends. Frances leaves behind a loving family – her three children: Nicki Girouard, John Girouard and his wife Lisa, Michael Girouard; her grandchildren: Nicholas and Victoria; her nieces Celeste Coggins and Christine Andersen, and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Marie Renaud. Frances was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and will be deeply missed. Services will be celebrated at a later time. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St Terryville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate online to the by going to act.alz.org. Please visit France's memorial website at www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 13, 2020