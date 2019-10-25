|
Francis B. Trojanowski, 87, of Bristol, widower of Irene P. (Parylovich) Trojanowski, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Francis, affectionately known as Frank, was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Northampton, Mass., and was the youngest of six children of the late Alexander Trojanowski and Stephanie (Galenski) Trojanowski and step-son of the late Bill White. He was raised on the family farm in Northampton where he attended local schools. He moved to Southington before enlisting in the United States Army where he was initially stationed at Fort Dix located in New Jersey. Frank then served three years in Germany during the Korean War. In Berlin, Frank was a special guard at the Spandau Prison and was stationed to heavy weapon/artillery. Upon his discharge, he moved to Bristol where he built a home and went to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington. After retiring, he owned a beach home for over thirty years in North Topsail Beach, N.C., where he enjoyed many summers with his children and grandchildren. Frank was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. He was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors, enjoyed swimming and was a devoted family man. Frank had a knack for making everyone laugh with his quick wit and mischievous smile, added with a wink from his beautiful blue eyes.
Frank is survived by his two daughters, Louise Trojanowski-Marconi and her husband, Robert, of Brookfield, and Deborah Ann T. Tarnowicz and her husband, Eric, of Enfield; his grandchildren, Elizabeth & Christina Marconi, and Nikola & Martyna Tarnowicz; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 9 a.m., from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., in Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Family and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 27, between 4 and 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, make memorial donations to the Hartford Healthcare at Home's Hospice Program, 300 Queen Street, Southington, 06489. Visit Frank's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019