Francis C. "John" Mazrolle
Francis C. "John" Mazrolle, 94, of Bristol, husband of Mildred (Watts) Kelley Mazrolle, and widower of Lorena (Cote) Mazrolle, died on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) at home. John was born in Bristol on May 28, 1926 and was a son of the late Noel and Laura (Daniels) Mazerall. A lifelong Bristol resident, he served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for Pepsi-Cola Bottling in Bristol for 30 years before retiring. In addition to his wife, John is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Thomas and Gail Kenyon of Bristol; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Robert Mazrolle. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at 2 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit John's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 14, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
