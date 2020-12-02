1/
Francis J. Keough
Francis J. Keough, 86, formerly of New Britain, died Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at an area convalescent home. Born in New Britain, the son of Francis and Lillian (Abetz) Keough, he lived most of his life in New Britain. A graduate of local schools he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his education he became a college professor at Central Connecticut State University and also worked at the U.S. Post Office.
Frank is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral service will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, with his parents. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
December 2, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
