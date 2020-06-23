Frank E. Polgroszek
1939 - 2020
Frank E. Polgroszek, 80, of Farmington and Naples, FL, beloved husband of Cecelia (Micari) Polgroszek, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born July 8, 1939 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Koziol) Polgroszek. Frank was a graduate of New Britain High School, received his BA from the University of Connecticut and received his MA in Public Administration from the University of Hartford. He was a United States Army veteran. Prior to retiring, Frank was employed as a Quality Control Supervisor Department of Income Maintenance for the State of Connecticut for 33 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and gardening.
Besides his wife, he is survived by cousins and many dear friends.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30am in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington. Those wishing to attend are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
