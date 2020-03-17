|
|
Frank J. Chesky, Jr., 81, of Bristol, widower of Mary Ann (Hornyak) Chesky, passed
away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born on
December 31, 1938, in New Britain, Frank was the son of the late Frank, Sr. and Eulah
(Dounouk) Chesky.
Frank is survived by his son, Frank J. Chesky III, and his husband, Sean Corbello, of
Mays Landing, New Jersey; his daughter, Cynthia Ann Chesky, and her fiancé, James
Delnero, of Bristol; a brother, James A. Chesky of Selkirk, New York; and several
nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St.
Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Holy Family
Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, before the Mass on Thursday between
the hours of 9 AM and 10:30 AM.
Please visit Frank's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 17, 2020