Frank M. Wheeler, Sr., 97, of Bristol, widower of Geraldine (Finnemore) Wheeler, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born November 18, 1922 in Hardwick, VT and was a son of the late Carroll and Caroline (Boyce) Wheeler. Frank was a painter for the City of Bristol for many years before his retirement. He served his country as a US Marine during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post #2 and was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club. He leaves a son Frank M. Wheeler, Jr. of Bristol, three daughters and two sons-in-law, Geraldine and Charles Letizia of Bristol, Teresa and Wayne Gorski of Bristol and Ellen Wheeler, five grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His funeral is private. Burial with military honors will take place in West Cemetery, Bristol. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting with funeral arrangements. Frank's family invites you to send a condolence message in Frank's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 11, 2020