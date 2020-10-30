1/1
Fred Contrastano
1929 - 2020
Fred Contrastano, a prominent electrical contractor dies at age 91. Formally of Bristol, beloved husband of the late Lois (Schaefer) Contrastano, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Fred was born in Bristol on March 7, 1929 to the late Leonard and Santina (Muliere) Contrastano.
Fred attended South Side School, Bristol High School and Goodwin Technical School. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 – 1954 aboard the U.S. Vulcan Repair Ship where he honed the electrical skills acquired from his father. After leaving the Navy, Fred started his own business, Bristol Electrical Works, which he successfully ran for forty-three years, retiring in 1997 and moving to Farmington.
Fred leaves behind his three sons: Paul Contrastano and his wife Kathleen, Jay and Jon, all of Bristol; a daughter: Lisa (Contrastano) McCabe of Lyme; a sister: Dorothy (Contrastano) Martino of Farmington; a sister-in-law: Regina Contrastano of Farmington; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Fred is predeceased by his son-in-law: Dennis McCabe; his brother: James Contrastano; and his sister: Angela (Contrastano) Engle.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol at 10a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Contrastano family.
Please visit Fred's website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
