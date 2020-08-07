Fred Joseph Cretella, 66, of Sarasota, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1954 in Bristol, CT the son of the late Alfred and Frances Cretella. Mr. Cretella was a longtime resident of CT before retiring from AlphaQ Inc. to Sarasota, FL. Fred loved his family, especially his two grandchildren, Hailee and Greyson, and was loved by all he met, with his infectious smile, laugh and love for life. He is survived by his daughter Kristin Duggan and her husband Andy and their children, Hailee and Greyson; his Dear Love, Tina LeBeau-Cretella; his step-daughter Gabbi LeBeau; his sister Frances Cabrejos; his nieces Mary, Frances and Elizabeth; his nephew Ronald and great-nephew Isaiah. He will be dearly missed by his family and his numerous friends from both his hometown of Bristol, CT and his new home in Sarasota, FL, who will cherish in their hearts all the precious memories they shared with him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
