Frederick Emil Dehnel, 44, of Bristol, passed away, October 15, 2020. Fred was born in New Britain on December 31, 1975 the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Harquail) Dehnel. He worked at Injection Molding. He was a member of Bridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by 3 sisters, Donna Springer, Sharon Buccheri and Darlene Russell, 1 brother, Paul Buccheri and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rockwell Park, Lower Gazebo. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com