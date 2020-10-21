1/1
Frederick Emil Dehnel
1975 - 2020
Frederick Emil Dehnel, 44, of Bristol, passed away, October 15, 2020. Fred was born in New Britain on December 31, 1975 the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Harquail) Dehnel. He worked at Injection Molding. He was a member of Bridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by 3 sisters, Donna Springer, Sharon Buccheri and Darlene Russell, 1 brother, Paul Buccheri and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rockwell Park, Lower Gazebo. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rockwell Park, Lower Gazebo
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Fred was a good friend who we would see every morning and afternoon.easy to talk to and a good guy.
Tom and kathy moody
Friend
October 20, 2020
I've met Fred a few times walking with my parents. They walked twice a day with their dog Maggie.
Fred had a kindhearted soul that will be greatly missed by all who visited Rockwell park.
Nancy Moody
Nancy Moody
Friend
October 20, 2020
Fred I was so sad to come to come to the park like I do everyday to see flowers where you usually sit. Rockwell park will always be yours. It will never be the same without you.
Naomi
Friend
October 19, 2020
Fred I am so sad that I won’t see you anymore at Rockwell. I always felt safe while you were there watching over the regular walkers!
Karen
Friend
