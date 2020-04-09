|
Frederick H. Arden, 83, of Bristol, former Terryville resident passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Sheriden Woods of Bristol. Fred was born August 16, 1936 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Henry & Helen (Gorski) Arden Sr. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former Bussman Mfg. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1090 and member of the Bristol Polish Club. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Arden and his wife Jean of Terryville, Henry Arden Jr., of Centerville, MA and his nephew, Richard Arden Jr. and his wife Christiane of Bristol. A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 9, 2020