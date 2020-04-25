Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293

Frederick Nelson Green

Add a Memory
Frederick Nelson Green Obituary
Frederick Nelson Green, age 84, widower of Rose E. Green (d: 1998), former Wolcott resident, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by six children and their spouses: Donna Lewandowski (Joel), Cindy Bailey (Curt) of CO, Steve (Christina), Mick (Tia), Jon (Debbie) of ME, Bridget Green of NV. Affectionately known as "Grumpa" to his thirteen grandchildren: Adam Lewandowski, Natalie Centrella, Samantha Damicis, Kyle Swan, Stephen, Tyler, Geoffrey and Dylan Green, Samantha Smith, Anthony Marino, Lauren KB, Alex Green, Andrew Green: seven great grandchildren: Ramona, Mason, Liam, Braydon, Evelyn, Eli and Ari as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fred enjoyed fishing, cross country road trips and spending time with family.
Service for Fred will be held at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Donations can be made in Fred's memory to JDRF at http://ctma.jdrf.org or 20 Batterson Park Rd. Farmington, CT. 06032.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -