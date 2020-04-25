|
Frederick Nelson Green, age 84, widower of Rose E. Green (d: 1998), former Wolcott resident, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by six children and their spouses: Donna Lewandowski (Joel), Cindy Bailey (Curt) of CO, Steve (Christina), Mick (Tia), Jon (Debbie) of ME, Bridget Green of NV. Affectionately known as "Grumpa" to his thirteen grandchildren: Adam Lewandowski, Natalie Centrella, Samantha Damicis, Kyle Swan, Stephen, Tyler, Geoffrey and Dylan Green, Samantha Smith, Anthony Marino, Lauren KB, Alex Green, Andrew Green: seven great grandchildren: Ramona, Mason, Liam, Braydon, Evelyn, Eli and Ari as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fred enjoyed fishing, cross country road trips and spending time with family.
Service for Fred will be held at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Donations can be made in Fred's memory to JDRF at http://ctma.jdrf.org or 20 Batterson Park Rd. Farmington, CT. 06032.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020