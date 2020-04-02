|
|
Garlene (Guimond) Gnitzcavich, 77, beloved wife of John Gnitzcavich, of Torrington, died on Friday, March 31, 2020 at Valerie Manor Torrington. Born in Bristol on July 26, 1942 to the late Lucian and Bertha (Michaud) Guimond, she spent many years living in Bristol, as well as Maine, Florida and Torrington. Garlene graduated from Saint Anthony's Catholic School in Bristol, CT and then went on to graduate from The Hartford Academy of Hairdressers school. While in high school, Garlene loved to drag race with close friends In the Bristol area. She owned her own hair salon called The Villa Boutique in Pequabuck, CT. Garlene married John in 1966 at Saint Gregory The Great Church in Bristol, where they both were parishioners, and they spent a very happy 54 years together filled with many happy memories. She also enjoyed swimming, word games, being around all people and was known for being the life of the party, she could talk to anyone. She would always give steadfast and honest advice to the ones she truly loved. Everyone loved her positive attitude in tough and good times. She would always say, "Johnnie stop talking negative, there is so much goodness in our lives". Garlene was such an amazing spirit and will be missed dearly, but will always be with us in spirit and heart.
In addition to her husband, Garlene is survived by her two sons: Michael Todd Gnitzcavich (Carla) of Torrington, Matthew John Gnitzcavich (Joe) of Milford; a sister: Carol Madore of TN; her step-brother: Raymond Guimond; a grandson: Michael Carl Gnitzcavich; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law: Gilman Madore.
Calling hours and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. Due to current health and safety restrictions, a Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit Garlene's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 2, 2020