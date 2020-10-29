Gary B. Vallee, 64, of Terryville, passed away at The Pines of Bristol on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born in Bristol February 11, 1956 to Pauline M. Vallee and the late Roland C. Vallee.
Gary was raised in Terryville and remained in the same home of his mother and father all of his life.
While attending Waterbury State Tech, Gary developed a serious brain aneurysm at the age of 23 which left him with many challenges. He worked at the Constructive Workshop on Hill Street in Bristol for a time which he developed many friendships. He developed cancer in June of this year which he never was able to recover totally from these health issues.
Although stricken with these many challenges for all these years he always maintained a cheerful and positive attitude throughout his entire life. He enjoyed playing his video poker game and watching his favorite programs on TV, Gary learned to live the best life he could despite his disabilities.
He will be dearly missed by his devoted mother Pauline Vallee and his caring brothers, Bruce (Carol), Michael (Nancy) and his nephews Michael (Erica), Jason (Jennifer), Kevin (Katie), Brian (Marie), Mark (Aubrey), and grand nephews and nieces. He also leaves many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. We would also like to thank the entire staff of the Pines of Bristol for their compassionate care, with a special thanks to Danielle who cared for Gary during his stay on the second floor.
Funeral services will be held 11a.m. on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com