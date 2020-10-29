1/1
Gary B. Vallee
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary B. Vallee, 64, of Terryville, passed away at The Pines of Bristol on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born in Bristol February 11, 1956 to Pauline M. Vallee and the late Roland C. Vallee.
Gary was raised in Terryville and remained in the same home of his mother and father all of his life.
While attending Waterbury State Tech, Gary developed a serious brain aneurysm at the age of 23 which left him with many challenges. He worked at the Constructive Workshop on Hill Street in Bristol for a time which he developed many friendships. He developed cancer in June of this year which he never was able to recover totally from these health issues.
Although stricken with these many challenges for all these years he always maintained a cheerful and positive attitude throughout his entire life. He enjoyed playing his video poker game and watching his favorite programs on TV, Gary learned to live the best life he could despite his disabilities.
He will be dearly missed by his devoted mother Pauline Vallee and his caring brothers, Bruce (Carol), Michael (Nancy) and his nephews Michael (Erica), Jason (Jennifer), Kevin (Katie), Brian (Marie), Mark (Aubrey), and grand nephews and nieces. He also leaves many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. We would also like to thank the entire staff of the Pines of Bristol for their compassionate care, with a special thanks to Danielle who cared for Gary during his stay on the second floor.
Funeral services will be held 11a.m. on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved