Gary Michael Wyrebek, 71, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1949 in Waterbury, son of the late Stanley and Michelina (Graziano) Wyrebek. Gary was the loving husband of Marcilia (Braga) Wyrebek for 40 years. He proudly served in the United States Marines Corp, completing two tours in Vietnam. He was a decorated combat veteran, earning several metals, including a Purple Heart. In addition he served in the Army National Guard for over twenty years. Gary was an excellent marksman and an outstanding soldier. Besides being an outstanding soldier, he was a wonderful father to his sons. Together with his wife he was a dedicated foster parent for children that needed a safe place to live. Gary stood up for, cared for, and protected those in need. Gary often spoke of his wife in the highest regard. Many times he told his sons how "madly in love" he was with their mother and that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. Besides his wife, Marcilia, Gary is survived by his sons Seth Wyrebek, Noah Wyrebek and his wife Jillian and Jason Wyrebek all of Bristol; grandchildren Luis and Theodore Wyrebek of Bristol; brothers Bruce Wyrebek and his wife Barbara, William Wyrebek and his wife Nancy and Matthew Wyrebek and his partner Tom all of MA; sisters Diane Fontaine of MA, Marion Cutroni and her husband Rick of MA, Carolanne Carroll and her husband Eddie of CO, Valerie Harring and her husband Patrick of MA; his best friend Dave Connelly of Bristol and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Gary is predeceased by his sister Michelle Wyrebek. A memorial service with military honors will be presented at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 5 on Memorial Boulevard, Bristol. Reception will follow at the family's residence from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gary's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 3, 2020.