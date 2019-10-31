Home

Gary P. Caron

Gary P. Caron Obituary
Gary P. Caron, 68, of Bristol, husband of Judith (Palin) Caron, died at the Bristol Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Gary was born Feb. 26, 1951, in St. John, Maine and was a son of Camilla (Pelletier) Caron of Bristol and the late Alphonse Caron. He resided in Bristol most of his life and prior to retiring in 2009 he was employed at Allstate Insurance Company for 32 years. Gary loved spending time with his family, loved his dogs, and was an avid car enthusiast.
In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by a stepson, Richard Breski and his wife, Deana, of Southington; two brothers, Alan Caron of Terryville and Kenneth Caron of New Orleans, La.; a sister, Sandra West of Burlington; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Palin of Bristol; a brother-in-law, David Palin and his wife, Nancy, of Sandusky, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Nicholas Breski; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol. Entombment will be in the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dog Star Rescue, P.O. Box 721 Canton, CT 06019. Visit Gary's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
