|
|
Gaston Toussaint, 96, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Saint Johnsbury, VT, the son of the late Edmour and Zelia (Pelletier) Toussaint. Gaston was a longtime parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol, and was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II and retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who always put others first. He loved his family, dancing, fishing, warm sunshine and was an avid pool player.
He is survived by his four sons and their spouses, Paul Toussaint of Bristol, John and Lori Toussaint of Middletown, Jeff and Darlene Toussaint of Farmington and Jim and Marilyn Toussaint of Brockville, Canada; his grandchildren Jake, Matthew, Heather, Sean, Tyler, Kevin, Kyley, Jesse and Christopher; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Buddenae "Buddy" (Smith) Toussaint; his son David Toussaint; his brother Armand Toussaint and his sisters Olive Toussaint, Sonia Hill and Yvette Morin.
The family would like to thank the staff of Avon Health Center for the attentive and loving care they provided to Gaston. He will be dearly missed by his family and numerous friends who will cherish in their hearts all the precious memories they shared with him always and forever. A graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., with social distancing guidelines in place and/or remain in your vehicle per cemetery policy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gaston's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gaston's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from May 25 to May 28, 2020