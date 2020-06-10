Genevieve "Nina" Ann Wyskiel Wojcik, 60, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 5, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Nina was born in Passaic, NJ on September 3, 1959, to Ludwick and Josephine Dziepak Wyskiel. Her family moved to Bristol, CT early in her life where she had many friends and family members nearby. Nina graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School, and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where she proudly graduated in 1981 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

Nina loved being a mother, often singing "You Are My Sunshine" to her daughter. She worked as a teacher for many years at St. Joseph Central High School, where she taught physics and math. She also previously worked at Berkshire Life. Nina treasured spending time with her loved ones and had a bright personality that could light up any room.

She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Kathryn Wojcik of Hartford, CT; her dog, Henry; her grand-dog, Buttons, and many beloved cousins, friends, and neighbors. Nina truly left an impact on so many, and will be greatly missed.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a private celebration of life with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Danbury, CT.

