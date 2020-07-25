Genevieve ( Ptak ) Johnston Musshorn was born on February 15 in Rutland Vermont, many years ago. She recently lost her battle with the ailments of the old and her family has laid her to rest beside her deceased first husband, Andrew and her mother Catherine. Bob, her second husband also pre deceased her.

She leaves behind 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Many of them were with her in her final days.

She loved flowers and her back yard was filled with color; she loved to sew and was known to many as the person to go to when a new gown was needed for an occasion; she thought she might want to be a painter but stopped when she couldn't get that leaf as correct as she thought it should be; she was always planning her next business, making matching mom/ daughter and dad/son aprons and the most current making furry winter hats.

Her determination to live was admirable and her family will miss her.

