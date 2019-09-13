|
|
Genevieve (Hardziewicz) Pierro, 98, of Bristol, Conn., passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Jerome Home in New Britain, Conn.; wife of Alexander Pierro. Genevieve was born on May 31, 1921, in Terryville, Conn., and was the daughter of the late Kostanty and Stella (Zielenski) Hardziewicz. She moved to Bristol, Conn., when she was two years old. Genevieve and her husband enjoyed dancing and traveling. They spent their winter months in Florida. She did craft shows with her daughter. Genevieve worked at Wallace Barnes and Jon Maries.
Genevieve is survived by her loving husband, Alexander Pierro, her daughter, Barbara Comer of Milford, Conn., and son, Thomas Pierro of Plainville, Conn. She also leaves behind her niece, Ruth Nevers, and her family in Broadbrook, Conn. Genevieve was predeceased by her sister and three brothers. The family would like to thank everyone at Arbor Rose in New Britain for her care.
A Celebration of Genevieve's life will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, Conn. Burial will be private at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Pierro family or to share a memory of Genevieve, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019