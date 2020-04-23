|
|
George A. Power, 90, of Bristol, died Tuesday April 21. He was the husband of the late Mary(Czarnecki) Power. He was born in Bristol, CT on Oct.9, 1930, the son of the late John P. and Elizabeth C. (Noble) Power. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired as a Production Superintendent for Bussmann Mfg, formerly Ingraham Mfg. After many years of service within Pequabuck Golf Club, he was granted a lifetime membership. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He showed his family the definition of love, respect, integrity and how to treat one another. He is survived by his children, Douglas G and wife Tracy Power, David D and wife Gail Power; four grandchildren, Laura, Silas, Nolan, Jill Power; 5 great grandchildren, Jaiden and Arley Partow, Wesley, Riley, Charley Power. And many nieces and nephews that dearly loved George. He was predeceased by brothers John and Patrick Power, and sister Elizabeth Labbadia. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ingraham Manor for their love, compassion and humor they gave George. Due to the current health and safety restrictions, the family will celebrate his life in a private memorial. Memorial donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society Of America. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 23, 2020