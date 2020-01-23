|
|
George Andrews, 87, of Bristol, widower of Edna H. (Harbert) Andrews,
died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. George was born in
Boston, MA on April 21, 1932 and was a son of the late James T. and
Margaret (Angwin) Andrews. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and worked
at New Britain Machine and then at New Departure. He is a United States
Army Veteran and was active with Carey's Cadets Jr. and Sr. Drum Corps
and a member of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. George is survived by four
sons, James and his wife Susan Andrews of Bristol, Michael Andrews and
his husband Paul Boylan of Thomaston, Peter and his wife Suzanne
Andrews of New Hartford, and Steven Andrews of Bristol; two daughters,
Jacqueline Dempsey of Scottsdale, AZ and Patricia and her husband Michael
Lemieux of Bristol; four grandchildren, Jason, Raelynne, Philip, and Simon
Andrews; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son,
Martin D. Andrews and a brother John Henry Andrews. Funeral services
will be held on Saturday, Febuary 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral
Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street,
Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be private
and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the
funeral home on Friday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Memorial donations may be
made to St. Joseph School, 335 Center Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit
George's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 23, 2020