George E. Neumann, 93, of Bristol, beloved husband of the late Agnes (Penkowski) Neumann, died on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Countryside Manor, Bristol. Born in Bristol on July 24, 1926 to the late Fred and Anna (Weigert) Neumann, George attended Bristol Schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1944. A United States Army Veteran of World War II, George served from 1944-1946 in Central Europe and The Rhineland, he was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, EAME Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. George retired from Connecticut Spring in 1986 and enjoyed his retirement. His family always referred to him as "Mr. Fix-It" and he was a lifetime member of the Bristol Elk's Lodge #1010. George is survived by his sons: Garrett Neumann (Theresa) of Bristol and Scott Neumann (Dawn) of Farmington; his daughter: Debra Neumann of Bristol; his grandsons: Joshua and Kyle Neumann; his granddaughter: Shannon Fain; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Countryside Manor, Debra, his daughter, for her special care and attention to George's every need, and to Sue, who was George's care provider during the last year. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (February 14, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by military honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the State of Connecticut Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. Please visit George's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 13, 2020