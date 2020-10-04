Rev. George F. Lauretti, 89, of Bristol, retired Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Fr. Lauretti was born in Bristol on May 13, 1931, the son of the late Francesco "Frank" Lauretti and Anita (Pannone) Lauretti and was ordained on May 10, 1956 by Archbishop Henry J. O'Brien. Fr. Lauretti's early parish assignments were as an assistant at St. Therese Church in Branford, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Waterbury, and Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterbury. During these years, he additionally served as a Scout Chaplain for the Waterbury area, Director of the Waterbury chapter of the Diocesan Labor Institute, and a Chaplain and instructor at the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy in Milford. In 1980, Fr. Lauretti became a Pastor for the first time, providing his pastoral leadership at St. Mary Church in Union City. He would serve there for several years before being named Pastor of St. Thomas Church in Southington, where he would remain until his retirement in 2006.
He leaves his sisters, Sr. Louise and Sr. Frances Lauretti of Morristown, NJ; his special nieces, Annmarie and Joanne, and several additional nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Fr. Lauretti was predeceased by his siblings, Rocco and Frank Lauretti and Anita Remecki.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Juan Miguel Betancourt, SEMV, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will be private for the family. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., also at the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church. Please wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Parish of St. Francis de Sales, 111 School St., Bristol, 06010 or The Filippini Sisters, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, www.filippiniusa.org.
The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is in charge of arrangements.