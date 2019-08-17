Home

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
120 Church Ave.
Forestville, CT
View Map

George L. Pittman


1930 - 2019
George L. Pittman Obituary
George L. Pittman, 88, of Bristol, husband of Charlotte (Choquette) Pittman, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 14, 2019. George was born in Bristol and was a son of the late Joseph T. and Selina (Bird) Pittman. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was employed at First National Stores for 25 years and then was a distributor for Bachman Products prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville, and after Mass on Sundays, he would enjoy the tradition of "Soup and Dessert" with the family. George loved his family, friends, grandchildren, and UConn Women's basketball games. There were many trips with Charlotte traveling to several of the National Parks and a special trip to Newfoundland, where his parents were born.
In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, making many beautiful wall and mantel clocks. In addition to his wife, Charlotte, whom he was happily married to for 54 years, George is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Lawrence G. and Amy Pittman of Bristol, and Matthew L. and Alissa Pittman of Terryville; five grandchildren, Matthew E., George L., Stephen L., Charles P., and Maxwell D. Pittman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Pittman; two sisters, Margaret Bachman, and Arlene Phoenix.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., on Monday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. Please visit George's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019

