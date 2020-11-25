George "Scott" Rischard passed away at home Nov. 20, 2020. Born on Nov. 10, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., to George E. and Sonia Rischard, he is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Hallie, son George and wife Paula of Morris, and granddaughters Lily and Maggie, whom he adored and kept a standing Friday night ice cream date. He also leaves a sister Linda Perry and husband Sam of Bristol and a niece Kimberly and her daughter Alyssa of Newington.
Scott was a family man with a zest for life, a positive thinker to the end. He could make friends in any crowd and had many that were dear to him.
He had a lifelong passion for cars, especially muscle cars and shows. Scott spent 35 years of his career as a salesman for Thomas Cadillac in Hartford.
He enjoyed action movies and classic rock, and preferred them loud. For many years, he looked forward to the Allman Brothers show at the N.Y. Beacon Theater where he attended as a VIP.
On Sundays, he could be found astride his Screaming Eagle Harley Davidson putting on the miles among good friends.
Per his request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial prayer service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786, arfct.org.