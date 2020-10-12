1/1
George W. Hale III
1939 - 2020
George W. Hale III, 81, of Henderson, TN, widower of Linda (Norton) Hale, passed away on October 1, 2020. Born on August 11, 1939 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late George W. Hale II and Anne (Flavell) Hale.
George was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. George graduated New Haven College with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering. With his education, he became a quality Control Manager for 40 years at various manufacturing facilities in Connecticut, Toronto, and Tennessee. He was the owner of Grampy's Workshop in Henderson, TN, where he repaired and refinished furniture, made toys for children, and did general woodworking. George also was a member of the Church of Christ in Waterbury, CT and in Henderson, TN.
George is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law Burton and Susan Hale of Wolcott, CT, George "Geo" Hale IV of Torrington, CT, and Michael and Debra Hale of Bristol, CT; eight grandchildren Kaylee and Alex, and Emma, Hannah, Jack, Sophie, Mason, and Isaiah. George was predeceased by his sisters Lois Branch and Barbara Crandon.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 16, at 10am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery in Wolcott. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George and Linda Hale may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org and selecting "Ways to Give". For those that will be attending either of the services, face coverings will be required and social distancing is highly recommended. To leave a condolence message in George's guestbook, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dupont Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dupont Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
