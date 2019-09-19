|
|
Georgette D. (Dupuis) Gelineau, 94, of Bristol, widow of Norman J. Gelineau, passed away at Ingraham Manor, Bristol, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Georgette was born in Bristol, on Aug. 4, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Frank X. and Alphigina (Tetreault) Dupuis. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Ann Church, Bristol, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society serving as treasurer for nine years. Georgette enjoyed being a great-grandmother.
Georgette is survived by two sons, Phillip Gelineau of Unionville, and Kenneth Gelineau and his wife, Yvonne Arlington of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Joyce Petersen of Southington; two brothers and a sister-in-law, George Dupuis of Terryville, and Henry and Mary Dupuis of Nebraska; and a sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Lionel Houle of Forestville. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Eric and Elizabeth Petersen, Evan and Kailin Kenney, Abbey, Kory, Peyton Gelineau, Brandon Dlugos, and Sarah D'Nello; seven great-grandchildren, Sam, Brianna, James, and Gracie Petersen, Carlie and Carson D'Nello, and Harper Dlugos; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Dlugos, a daughter-in-law, Linda Gelineau, a brother, Arthur Dupuis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday, between 4 and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Georgette's name may be made to Carolyn's Place, 137 Grandview Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708. Please visit Georgette's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019