Georgette M. (Lapointe) Castonguay, 88, of Farmington, loving wife of Louis J. Castonguay for 65 years and former Bristol resident, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18,2020, at the Pines at Bristol. Georgette was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Nov. 1, 1932 and was a daughter of the late Xavier and Anna (Cyr) Lapointe. She resided in Bristol from 1955 to 1994 when she moved to Farmington.
Prior to retiring, Georgette was employed by the City of Bristol as a school crossing guard at the former St. Ann Grammar School. She was beloved by the children who attended the school. Her outgoing, animated personality endeared her to countless students. Years later, she became a Teacher's Aide at St. Ann School. Upon retirement, she volunteered at Bristol Hospital. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.
In addition to her husband, Georgette is survived by a daughter, Sharon Lasnier of North Falmouth, Mass., a son, Charles and his wife Susan Castonguay of Avon; six grandchildren, Steven Lasnier, Elizabeth Strother and her husband, George, John Lasnier, Mary-Therese Lasnier, Caroline Castonguay, and Natalie Castonguay; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Lasnier and Emily Lasnier, four sisters-in-law, Rita Cyr of Bristol, Florence Daigle of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada and her husband, Everard, Martha Castonguay of Van Buren, Maine, and Sandra Castonguay of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, one brother-in-law, Herbert Learnard, of Van Buren, Maine, and many nieces and nephews. Georgette was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Lasnier, Jr., her twin brother, George, and seven other siblings.
Georgette was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She especially loved the many summers she and Lou spent at their former camp on Long Lake in Maine, entertaining family and friends. Her personable nature, quick smile, and infectious humor will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Forestville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Castonguay family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive, Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457. Please visit Georgette's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.